By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif. May 14 California Governor
Jerry Brown on Thursday called for increased funding for
education and a tax credit for the working poor, but he stopped
short of agreeing to fund social programs that were cut during
the recession despite a jump in state revenues.
In his annual May revision of his budget proposal, Brown
stuck to his promise to hold the line on spending, despite a
windfall that has set up intense jockeying for funding among
state agencies, advocates for the poor and others.
"I don't want to get caught in the jaws of the persistent
fiscal instability of the state government of California," said
Brown, a Democrat.
Still, the revised budget included increased spending on
education, climate change and drought relief.
After months of tense negotiations with Janet Napolitano,
president of the University of California system, Brown also
agreed to spend $440 million over the next three years to pay
down the university's unfunded future pension liability, in
exchange for her promise not to raise tuition.
The budget revision calls for a 1.8 percent rise in general
fund expenditures to $115.3 billion. The rainy day fund will be
increased to $3.8 billion, up from $1.6 billion last year. K-12
education funding increased $3,000 per pupil over 2011-12
levels.
Most of the increase in the education budget and the rainy
day fund are required by state laws passed by voters as ballot
propositions. But Brown said he agrees with those priorities.
The fiscally moderate Democrat's proposal was welcomed by
the state's minority Republican lawmakers, who praised him for
what they called a balanced approach.
"When faced with higher revenues, holding the line on
spending is a good thing," said Senate Republican leader Robert
Huff, who represents the Southern California city of Diamond
Bar.
Brown, he said, was sometimes seen in the caucus as
"channeling his inner Republican."
But the governor's tightfistedness has frustrated many in
his own party who would like to restore the deep cuts to social
services made during the recession.
Senate Democratic leader Kevin De Leon praised Brown's
decision to support a tax credit for the poor, but he said the
state should also support programs that help low-income families
pay for child care, preschool and other services.
Andrew Cheyne of the California Association of Food Banks
called for an increase in benefits to disabled people, who often
cannot afford food.
