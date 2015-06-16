SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 16 California Governor Jerry Brown and Democratic lawmakers who dominate the state legislature said on Tuesday they had reached a deal on a $115.4 billion budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.

The deal holds spending at a level called for by Brown, a fiscal moderate, and fought by his party's progressive wing, who wanted more spending on education and social programs among others. (Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Sandra Maler)