(Adds details from the budget deal, comment from Brown)

By Sharon Bernstein

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 16 California Governor Jerry Brown and Democratic lawmakers who dominate the state legislature said on Tuesday they had reached a deal on a $115.4 billion budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.

The deal holds spending roughly at a level called for by Brown, a fiscal moderate, and fought by his party's progressive wing, who wanted more spending on education and social programs among others.

"We did have some serious differences," Brown said at a news conference to announce the deal. "But at the end of the day it's my job to keep this budget on an even keel. At the end of the day I've got to sign or not sign."

The budget includes $1 billion to completely pay off money owed to the state's schools from years of deferring funding during tough economic times, and puts $1.9 billion in the state's rainy day fund.

It also includes $40 million to expand Medi-Cal, the state's program providing healthcare for the poorest Californians, to include low-income children who are undocumented immigrants, and $265 million to increase the number of children offered state-subsidized preschool and childcare.

Brown also said he was calling two special sessions of the legislature - one to deal with healthcare related issues and another to find ways to improve the state's sagging transportation infrastructure. (Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Sandra Maler)