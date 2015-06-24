SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 24 California Governor
Jerry Brown signed a $115.4 billion budget package on Wednesday
in a compromise with the Democratically controlled legislature
that expands some social programs but holds back on funding for
others.
Brown, a fiscally moderate Democrat, has successfully pushed
lawmakers to hold back spending despite improvement in
California's financial situation, arguing that state's cyclical
economy is subject to dramatic and often unexpected drops.
"This is a sound, well thought-out budget," Brown said.
"Yet, the work never ends and in the coming months we'll have to
manage our resources with the utmost prudence."
The budget includes a new tax credit to help the working
poor in California, modeled on the federal earned income tax
credit, worth $380 million.
It spends $68.4 billion on public schools and community
colleges, up from $66.3 billion last year, and also provides $40
million to expand the state's Medi-Cal healthcare program for
the poor to cover low-income children who are undocumented
immigrants.
An increase in funding for services for people with
disabilities was dropped from the package under threat of a
line-item veto from Brown.
The plan, which goes into effect when the state's fiscal
year begins July 1, pays down more than $7 billion in debt and
puts about $2 billion into the state's rainy day fund.
Brown has called a special session to address concerns that
the state will need to find new revenues to pay for healthcare
programs following changes in federal law. Another special
session will consider ways to fund the state's transportation
infrastructure.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Eric Beech)