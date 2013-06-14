LOS ANGELES, June 14 California lawmakers voted on a budget on Friday that would spend $96.3 billion in the next fiscal year, including more on education, health care and other services, while setting aside $1.1 billion for the state's first rainy day fund in years.

The new budget, passed along party lines with little debate, makes dramatic changes to the way the state funds education, increasing the base amount spent on all students and funneling additional money to school districts with children who live in poverty or don't speak English. (Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)