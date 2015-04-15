(Corrects 6 percent increase to plan funding, not contribution
rates)
April 14 The California Public Employees'
Retirement System will raise its funding for state and school
employers by approximately 6 percent, the pension fund announced
on Tuesday.
The increases, which will take place in fiscal year
2015-2016, are driven by payroll growth, salary increases and
retirees living longer, Calpers said.
California's state contribution is estimated to increase by
$487 million to $4.7 billion from the last fiscal year, while
the schools' contribution will rise by $111 million to $1.3
billion.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)