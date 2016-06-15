By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 14
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 California's greenhouse
gas reduction program is in a battle for its life, and
uncertainty about its future has spooked buyers of its carbon
permits
California in 2012 became the first U.S. state with a
comprehensive cap and trade program for carbon emissions, which
are implicated in global warming, and now finds the program
sputtering.
The woes include a glut of pollution permits, a lawsuit that
could invalidate the premise of the program and political
differences over whether it should continue after 2020 when it
is due to expire unless extended by the state legislature.
The latest round of bad news came on Tuesday when the state
announced that it had raised just $10 million from the May
carbon permit auction, more than $500 million less than it
brought in during the February sale.
It also marked the first time that California failed to sell
any of the permits it offered to cover 2016 emissions at an
auction. (For a graphic of the California carbon
market see: tmsnrt.rs/1sThH6S)
Oil companies, manufacturers and market speculators had
little incentive to purchase permits from the state since they
could be found on the secondary market at a discount.
Earlier this month, Governor Jerry Brown, the program's
chief advocate, acknowledged uncertainty about the program's
future and said he has yet to work out a deal with the
legislature to extend it beyond 2020.
"The question is exactly what role the legislature will
play, what role the Republicans will play. If not, what are the
alternatives? Those are always available," he said.
Brown had tried to set a greenhouse gas reduction target for
2030 via executive order, but California's Legislative Counsel
Diane Boyer-Vine said the governor overstepped his authority in
doing so.
While Brown said the lack of demand for permits is an
indication that the program is meeting emissions goals, Senate
Republican Leader Jean Fuller said it is an indication that the
business community may be losing confidence in the program.
"What is clear is that ambitious and expensive pet programs
like high-speed rail may be on the chopping block if these
auction results continue," Fuller told Reuters.
The carbon market, which has raised just over $4 billion so
far, devotes 25 percent of its revenue to the $68 billion high
speed rail project, a legacy project for Brown.
Democratic lawmakers like California Assembly member Adam
Gray are eager to have a conversation about the future of the
program and worry that its policy of accepting carbon offset
credits generated by projects in other states is costing
California money.
"A theme you are going to see develop over the summer is
that elected officials need to be at the helm on this," he said.
"The extent to which we're being asked to sign off on big
extensions and a lot of money and let unelected bureaucrats
decide where it's spent - that's not going to be happening
anymore."
That would likely mean taking power away from the California
Air Resources Board (CARB), a body of environmental policy
experts appointed by the governor.
AMBITIOUS PROGRAM
California launched its carbon market in 2012 amid
skepticism that the ambitious environmental program could
survive court challenges or the pitfalls that derailed a similar
system in Europe.
For years, the market proved the skeptics wrong. Investors
and businesses had little trouble buying at state-run carbon
auctions and permits changed hands over exchanges at decent
volumes. Lawyers for CARB defeated early lawsuits.
But an appellate court recently breathed life into a
years-old challenge to the program by the California Chamber of
Commerce.
The lawsuit argues that the state's quarterly carbon
auctions amount to an illegal tax on companies like oil refiners
and manufacturers, who are required to surrender permits to
cover their carbon emissions.
The judge sent seven questions to lawyers on both sides of
the case, including one asking what remedies would be available
if the auctions were deemed to be a tax. Taxes need the support
of two-thirds of the state legislature, something the carbon
market's underlying legislation did not receive.
A court decision is expected before the year's end.
TRADERS PUT THROUGH THE RINGER
The court action spooked carbon traders, who were already in
a selling mood after the Supreme Court stayed the Obama
administration's Clean Power Plan in February.
Observers thought the Clean Power Plan, which seeks to
reduce carbon emissions from power generators, would encourage
states to join the Northeast's nine-state Regional Greenhouse
Gas Initiative (RGGI) cap and trade program, boosting market
liquidity.
Instead, the market has stagnated. "Traders have been put
through the ringer lately," one carbon market source said.
The chamber lawsuit threatens the program's ability to raise
revenue in the future. The California program is expected to
raise $2.3 billion in fiscal 2016-2017, according to the
Legislative Analyst Office.
"It has given people in the market some pause," said Todd
Maiden, a partner with the law firm Reed Smith. "If the court
was to suddenly invalidate the auctions, where do you go from
there? Does that mean we go back in time and refund the money?
And that's just the tip of the iceberg."
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Daniel Bases and Cynthia
Osterman)