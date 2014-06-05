By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 4
SAN FRANCISCO, June 4 California is reviewing
half of the offset credits it has issued for its carbon market
while regulators investigate whether wrongdoing at an
incineration facility in Arkansas rendered those credits out of
compliance with the cap and trade program's rules.
The California Air Resources Board (ARB), which polices the
market, notified carbon account holders late last week that the
credits would be frozen while it examines 4.3 million credits
issued for the destruction of ozone depleting substances (ODS),
primarily CFC refrigerants recovered from old refrigeration and
air conditioning equipment, which are powerful greenhouse gases.
ODS has been the most popular offset type in the nascent
California market, which allows businesses to surrender
lower-priced offset credits instead of carbon emissions permits
to meet up to 8 percent of their compliance obligation.
If the credits are invalidated it would do little to already
weak carbon prices in the short term but would be a blow to a
key mechanism designed to keep prices low over the long term.
At issue is a violation levied in April by the Environmental
Protection Agency against the Clean Harbors Incineration
Facility in El Dorado, Arkansas, where the majority of U.S. ODS
destruction has occurred.
The EPA said the facility improperly disposed of brine
generated by the facility's incinerator in violation of its
operating permit and fined Clean Harbors $581,236.
That prompted ARB to launch an investigation into whether
that violation undermined the integrity of the credits.
Owners of the credits have 25 days to comment to ARB on the
situation. The regulator then has 30 days to make a final
determination on whether to invalidate the credits or return
them to their owner's accounts.
One ODS offset project developer said he was confident that
none of the credits would be revoked.
"The brine byproduct and its subsequent handling had no
impact on ODS destruction and isn't relevant to the ODS
destruction project's activities," said Jeff Cohen, a senior
vice president at EOS Climate, the largest producer of ODS
credits for the market.
"I expect that the ARB will ultimately conclude that too,
and all the credits will remain valid," he said.
Demand for California offset credits has been virtually
non-existent in recent months amid an oversupply of emissions
permits in the market.
"This hasn't done anything to prices because there are no
prices," one carbon broker said on Wednesday.
"The market will remain frozen until ARB provides some
clarity," he said.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Wills)