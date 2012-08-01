* Hotter, drier conditions will hit electric grid
SAN FRANCISCO, July 31 California's electricity
sector is more vulnerable to climate change than previously
thought, as higher temperatures will impede the state's ability
to generate and transmit power while demand for air conditioning
rises, a report said Tuesday.
The data is part of the latest report released by the
California Natural Resources Agency and the California Energy
Commission, which are trying to help state and local leaders
prepare for life in the hotter, drier California of the future.
Wildlife, agriculture and coastal communities are also at
serious risk from climate change, the report said. Sea levels
could rise by more than a foot by 2050, and more intense storms
combined with less overall precipitation will present a host of
challenges.
California is considered a national leader in setting
policies to combat climate change, with a strong renewable
electricity mandate in place and a carbon cap-and-trade program
coming into force next year.
"We know that climate change will significantly affect the
state's energy supply and demand," said Robert B. Weisenmiller,
chair of the California Energy Commission.
"This groundbreaking research gives us the data and
analytical tools we need to better plan, forecast and prepare to
meet the state's energy needs as we face climate challenges," he
said.
The warmer climate will decrease hydropower generation in
the summer months when it is needed most, the report said.
High-elevation hydropower plants, which supply about 75 percent
of the state's hydropower, are especially at risk, since the
small size of their reservoirs allows little flexibility to cope
with reduced snowpack.
At the same time, higher temperatures alone will require the
state to increase its electricity generating capacity 38 percent
over current levels by 2100.
The report notes that renewable energy facilities, like wind
and solar, are less threatened by climate change conditions, use
less water, and produce none of the heat-trapping greenhouse gas
emissions that come from natural gas-fired plants.
California has set a goal of cutting its output of
greenhouse gas emissions to 1990 levels by 2020, the most
ambitious target of any state.
WILDFIRES THREATEN TRANSMISSION LINES
The ability to move electricity from power plants to end
users will also be threatened by climate change, since
electrical transmission lines lose 7 to 8 percent of their
transmitting capacity in high temperatures--just when demand for
power rises.
Key transmission corridors are also vulnerable to more
frequent and severe wildfires. The report said that the threat
of wildfire to the transmission lines will increase by 40
percent.
Transmission lines with a high risk of wildfire interference
include those that bring hydropower from the Pacific Northwest
into California during peak demand periods as well as the lines
bring power to the Los Angeles metropolitan area.
Those risks can be reduced by introducing more locally
produced and distributed electricity, the report said.
HOTTER DAYS AHEAD FOR CALIFORNIA
Statewide average temperatures are expected to climb by 2.7
degrees above 2000 averages by 2050, according to climate
scientists.
That will lead to an increase in mortality and health
problems for at-risk populations, the report said.
The hotter climate will also mean that by the latter half of
the century, dry water years are expected to increase by 8
percent in the Sacramento Valley and by 32 percent in the San
Joaquin Valley, compared to the latter half of the 20th century.
The rise in sea level along California's coastline is also
expected to accelerate, climbing 10 to 18 inches higher by 2050
and 31-55 inches higher by the end of this century. That creates
the risk of saltwater intrusion into coastal groundwater
supplies and into the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.
"These studies show that climate change is being felt in
California now and will have more severe impacts in the future
unless we plan ahead," said Susanne Moser, a Santa-Cruz based
researcher who contributed to the assessment studies.
