By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 21 Federal prosecutors will
announce charges on Friday in a political corruption
investigation involving a California state senator accused of
taking bribes, a law enforcement source told Reuters.
The charges center on accusations that Democratic state
Senator Ron Calderon accepted bribes from a healthcare
executive, who is also under investigation in the case, said the
source, who asked not to be identified ahead of a formal
announcement.
Representatives for Calderon could not immediately be
reached for comment early on Friday, nor could a spokesman for
the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Federal prosecutors, the FBI and other law enforcement
agencies did say in a statement that they would hold a news
conference later on Friday to announce charges in what they
described only as a "political corruption matter and case
involving a massive healthcare fraud scheme."
They did not specify who would be charged.
The Sacramento Bee and Los Angeles Times also reported that
federal authorities would announce charges on Friday in
connection with the investigation into Calderon, both citing
unnamed sources.
In June, FBI agents searched Calderon's offices as part of
an investigation into what it described only as "allegations of
criminal activity."
An FBI affidavit obtained by Al Jazeera America showed that
the agency was investigating accusations that Calderon accepted
some $88,000 in bribes from an undercover agent and hospital
executive.
In November, Calderon was removed from the executive board
of the California Latino Caucus and from his legislative
committee assignments during the investigation.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; editing by Cynthia Johnston and G
Crosse)