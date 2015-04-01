PHILLIPS, Calif., April 1 California farmers,
already hit by reductions in the amount of water they can buy
for irrigation, will not be held to Democratic Governor Jerry
Brown's order on Wednesday for a 25 percent reduction in water
use in the state's prolonged drought.
Brown, acting in the face of a devastating multiyear
drought, ordered the California's first statewide mandatory
water restrictions on Wednesday, directing cities and
communities to reduce usage by 25 percent.
