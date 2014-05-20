By Sharon Bernstein
| SACRAMENTO, Calif.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. May 19 California's drought
will cause thousands of workers to lose their jobs and cost
farmers in the state's Central Valley breadbasket $1.7 billion,
researchers said in the first economic study of what may be the
state's driest year on record.
The most populous U.S. state is in its third year of what
officials are calling a catastrophic drought, leaving some small
communities at risk of running out of drinking water and leading
farmers to leave fallow nearly a half-million acres of land.
"We wanted to provide a foundation for state agricultural
and water policymakers to understand the impacts of the drought
on farmers and farm communities," said Richard Howitt, professor
emeritus of agricultural and resource economics at the
University of California, Davis and the report's lead author.
As many as 14,500 full time and seasonal jobs could be lost
as a result of the drought, as farmers fallow land and there are
fewer crops to plant and pick, according to the preliminary
study.
Altogether, 410,000 acres may be left unplanted in the San
Joaquin Valley alone, the analysis showed, as farmers enter the
growing season with about two-thirds of the water that they
need.
By comparison, a drought in 2009 led to the fallowing of
270,000 acres of cropland and the loss of 7,500 jobs, the study
showed.
"Everyone is trying to get a handle on how bad it's going to
be," said Dave Kranz, a spokesman for the California Farm Bureau
Federation.
Most farmers in California rely on irrigation rather than
rain, many purchasing supplies from federal and state projects
that pump from the San Joaquin-Sacramento River Delta. But less
water than normal is available from those sources this year.
Many are turning to other suppliers or to groundwater wells
on their property, Kranz said, but the study showed that pumping
from wells will cost farmers an additional $448 million.
California Governor Jerry Brown, who blames the drought in
part on climate change, said Monday the state would do
everything possible to help farmers weather the drought.
"We're going to be steadfast in the state of California in
doing everything we need to do to make agriculture work, to use
our water as carefully as possible," Brown told attendees at the
university's conference on climate change and agriculture in
Sacramento on Monday.
To make more water available to farmers, his administration
has eased some environmental protections for endangered fish,
and allowed flexibility in some water rights regulations.