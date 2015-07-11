By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 10
SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 10 Starting next week,
California parks will no longer offer showers for people to wash
sand and salt from their bodies at the beach, part of a broader
plan to conserve water as the state's years-long drought drags
on.
The most populous U.S. state is in the fourth year of a
catastrophic drought that has cost billions to its agricultural
sector and prompted its first-ever mandatory cutbacks in urban
water use.
"California is facing extremely severe drought conditions,"
State Parks Director Lisa Mangat said in a news release. "It is
important for all Californians to conserve water at home, at
work and even when recreating outdoors."
Shutting down the rinsing stations marks the state's latest
move in ongoing efforts to reduce water consumption.
California Governor Jerry Brown, who declared the drought an
emergency in 2014, ordered residents and businesses in April to
cut water use by 25 percent.
The drought is lingering despite winter storms because warm
temperatures have meant that little of that rain was stored as
snow. The state relies on its mountain snowpack to melt in
spring and replenish streams and reservoirs.
Visitors to the state's beaches use about 1.2 gallons (4.5
liters) of water per day at outdoor rinse stations, for a total
of about 18 million gallons (68 million liters) of water
annually, the news release said.
To remove salt and sand without the outdoor rinsing
stations, the state is suggesting that beachgoers bring a towel
or brush to wipe themselves down. The state also suggests
bringing water from home.
Other state departments have also implemented cutbacks in
water usage, turning off fountains and letting lawns go dry in
public buildings.
In April, administrators at the state's massive prison
system said outdoor showers in prison yards would be eliminated
to help conserve water. The California Department of Corrections
and Rehabilitation, which runs the prisons, also said it would
limit inmates' thrice-weekly showers to five minutes. Inmates
who work in prison kitchens and medical clinics are allowed to
shower more frequently, said spokeswoman Dana Simas.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Sandra Maler)