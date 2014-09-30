By Joaquin Palomino
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 29
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 29 California's catastrophic
drought has most likely been made worse by man-made climate
change, according to a report released Monday by Stanford
University, but scientists are still hesitant to fully blame the
lack of rain on climate change.
The research, published in the Bulletin of the American
Meteorological Society as part of a collection of reports on
extreme weather events in 2013, is one of the most comprehensive
studies linking climate change and California's ongoing drought,
which has caused billions of dollars in economic damage.
The report found that high-pressure ridges like the one that
stubbornly parked itself over the Pacific Ocean for the past two
winters, blocking storms from hitting California, are much more
likely to form in the presence of man-made greenhouse gases.
The ridge, dubbed the Ridiculously Resilient Ridge by
researchers, or "Triple R," parched the state during the past
two rainy seasons.
"You can visualize it as a fairly large boulder in a small
stream," said Daniel Swain, a lead author on the report, which
said the phenomenon has caused storms to bypass not only
California but also Oregon and Washington, pushing rain as far
north as the Arctic Circle.
Using climate model simulations, the researchers found that
"Triple-R" events are three times more likely to occur today
than in preindustrial climates.
Scientists also determined that as long as high levels of
greenhouse gases remain, severe droughts could become more
frequent. "California is more likely to see these episodes in
the near term," said environmental scientist Noah Diffenbaugh,
who led the study.
Despite the findings, Thomas Peterson, principal scientist
at NOAA's National Climactic Data Center and one of the report's
editors, said it is still hard to definitively link rainfall to
climate change. "There is so much variability in rainfall,"
Peterson said. "Finding a signal and attributing how much of the
signal is climate change is difficult."
Marty Hoerling, a research meteorologist with the National
Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration who edited some of the
reports in the climate study, said atmospheric pressure has
increased everywhere due to global warming, so the systems need
to be studied in that context.
"It's not the pressure, per se, that determines which way
the storms will move," Hoerling said during a press conference.
"But it's the difference of how the pressure changes from one
location relative to another."
(Editing by Sharon Bernstein)