By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 7 California may
require communities to pay for water according to how much they
use and impose sanctions on those who do not conserve, in the
state's first-ever mandatory cutbacks in urban water use because
of ongoing drought, regulators said Tuesday.
The tactics and issues under consideration for a still-
developing conservation plan were distributed at a meeting of
the State Water Resources Board on Tuesday, just days after
Governor Jerry Brown ordered mandatory 25 percent cutbacks in
urban water use as the state's devastating drought enters its
fourth year.
Ironically, the board met as rain fell outside and as snow
dropped onto Sierra Nevada mountain peaks that were bare and dry
when Brown made his announcement on Thursday.
Figures released as the discussion began, in Sacramento,
showed that water use among Californians dropped 2.8 percent in
February from the same month in 2014, a sharp slowdown from
year-on-year decreases of 22 percent in December and 8 percent
in January.
Officials said the small drop in water use was of concern,
but not unexpected, since February is typically a month when
little water is used because of winter rains. More important,
said water board chair Felicia Marcus, is to make sure
conservation increases during the dry summer months.
The broad-brush outline presented on Tuesday indicated that
regulators would consider requiring tiered billing based on the
amount of water that people use, something already in effect in
many cities, including Los Angeles. Tiered billing could also
affect local utilities, which would pay more for water if they
cannot get their customers to conserve beyond a specific target
set by the state.
Also under consideration would be an enforcement mechanism
to sanction utilities if they cannot persuade their customers to
conserve, and a requirement that they report usage data to the
state.
The board also plans to consider how to deal with small
water systems, as well as large water users that are not served
by urban suppliers.
A more detailed framework was expected to be released later
on Tuesday. It would be subject to public comment and then voted
on by the board in early May.
