LOS ANGELES Jan 28 A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck just offshore of northern California on Wednesday, rattling a wide coastal area below the Oregon border, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, but local officials said no major damage or injuries were reported.

The tremor, initially reported as a weaker magnitude 5.1, was relatively shallow, occurring at 10.7 miles (17.2 km) below the seabed, the USGS said. It was centered 40 miles (65 km) southwest of Eureka, a town that lies about 25 miles (40 km) south of the Oregon border.

The National Tsunami Warning Center said the quake had not triggered a tsunami.

Magnitude 5.7 quakes, not uncommon in the seismically active state, are considered moderate and capable of causing considerable damage.

No damage or injuries were reported in the immediate aftermath of Wednesday's temblor, according to officials in the Eureka city manager's office and police department.

"It wasn't the biggest one I've ever felt, but I felt it," Eureka police spokeswoman Brittany Powell said, adding the quake produced "a little roll and shake" and lasted just a few seconds.

