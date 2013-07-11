By Marty Graham
| SAN DIEGO, July 11
SAN DIEGO, July 11 California Governor Jerry
Brown signed legislation on Thursday that phases out the state's
nearly three-decade experiment with a program meant to encourage
hiring in depressed areas, replacing it with new incentives that
Brown promoted as an answer to aggressive efforts by Texas to
lure away businesses.
The enterprise zone program, established in 1984, offered
tax incentives to businesses in a bid to revitalize depressed
areas.
But critics said it never produced promised payroll gains
while giving businesses tax credits currently estimated at about
$750 million. Critics also complained that some cities created
enterprise zones in already busy areas, such as San Francisco's
downtown financial district.
Both labor and business backed ending the program.
At a signing ceremony in San Diego at Takeda Pharmaceutical
Company Limited's California subsidiary, Brown said the
legislation would stop the "gaming of the state law by companies
that rip off California taxpayers."
The new incentives signed into law include credits to
businesses that hire workers in specific areas with high
unemployment and poverty levels, and a tax break the state's
manufacturers have long urged.
"Texas, watch out. California has some new tools," Brown
said, jabbing at Texas Governor Rick Perry, who has tried to
lure businesses away from California.
Brown targeted the enterprise zone program for elimination,
along with California's redevelopment agencies, when he took
office two years ago, finding support for a phase-out from most
fellow Democrats and a handful of Republicans.
Most lawmakers in the legislature's Republican minority
remain skeptical, however, about Brown's plans for refashioning
relations between the state and its local governments.
Republican Senator Anthony Cannella told Reuters he
supported replacing the enterprise zone program despite its
benefits to his district. He said the program had allowed some
glaring abuses.
"There were, for example, strip clubs and poker rooms
getting tax credits," he said, adding that some businesses had
closed facilities under the program to move to zones where they
could hire employees more cheaply and win tax credits in the
process.
The California Labor Federation echoed that complaint. "We
saw some union jobs lost because of that," said Steve Smith, a
spokesman for the state's AFL-CIO affiliate.
Republicans who backed an overhaul did so because they saw
the program as doomed given Brown's focus on it and because the
reform legislation gives the state's business community a break
it has long sought: a sales tax credit for companies that
purchase up to $200 million in manufacturing or biotechnology
equipment regardless of where they are in California.
"It's a big deal," said Loren Kaye, president of the
California Foundation for Commerce and Education, a research
center affiliated with the California Chamber of Commerce. "It
basically brings California closer to the way other states treat
manufacturing equipment."