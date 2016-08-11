(Adds details on tax receipts, comment by state official)
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 11 California state revenue
missed official projections in July by $591 million, or 9.8
percent, due to lower than expected sales, personal income and
corporate taxes, the state said on Thursday.
State Controller Betty Yee said the revenue shortfall was
attributable to a slower rate of job growth this year compared
with 2015.
Retail sales and use taxes came in 23.5 percent or $213.5
million below projections.
Personal income tax receipts were $323.3 million below
estimates and corporate taxes were $49.5 million below
projections.
Although the report showed California revenue missed the
target by a wide margin, Yee cautioned against reading too much
in to the report.
"We should exercise caution by further examining and
understanding the possible causes of the revenue shortfalls, as
a one-month snapshot is not indicative of an economic trend,"
she said.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew
Lewis)