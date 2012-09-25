LOS ANGELES, Sept 25 Two CBS affiliate radio stations in Los Angeles were evacuated on Tuesday morning after police were called to investigate a "ticking or beeping" package, police said.

KNX and KFWB stations were evacuated after calls to the police and fire departments at around 8:25 a.m. reported the suspicious package in the building they share, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said.

"We got a call ... that a package had been delivered to the second floor lobby, and there appeared to be some kind of ticking or beeping coming from" it, LAPD spokesman Richard French said.

"The initial call ... came to the fire department. We have been informed that our bomb squad is now also responding," he added.

KFWB said the building on Wilshire Boulevard was evacuated at approximately 8:48 due "to a bomb threat."

"No additional details have been given, but at this moment, the entire KFWB staff is outside at a safe distance while investigators assess the situation," it said in a statement.

News reports said both stations were off air and broadcasting other stations' content.