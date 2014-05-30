May 30 Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg
and his wife Priscilla Chan have pledged $120 million to Bay
Area schools to help underserved communities in San Francisco,
the two wrote in an essay to the San Jose Mercury News.
The announcement, made in the Bay Area paper on Thursday
night, marks Zuckerberg's latest charitable donation to lagging
public education systems. In 2010, the tech tycoon donated $100
million to beleaguered public schools in Newark, New Jersey.
"The investments we've made are a drop in the bucket
compared to the challenges schools face. But we've seen that
targeted investments can be catalysts for much bigger changes in
communities, and give vital support to leaders and
organizations," the couple said.
"Helping improve the quality of public education in this
country is something we both really care about."
The essay cited the Ravenswood school district in
particular, which is slated to receive grant money when the
first $5 million is released, where last year fewer than half of
the students were rate as proficient in math and fewer than 40
percent were proficient in English.
The two noted that low-income and minority students in the
region struggle to perform well in the classroom, due in part to
a lack of school resources.
The money will be routed through the Startup:Education fund
with the aim of providing computers and internet connectivity to
needy schools, offering teacher training, and helping to fund
new district and charter schools among other initiatives.
Critics however have questioned the effectiveness of
Zuckerberg's past philanthropic endeavors. A recent article in
The New Yorker outlined problems that continue to plague the
Newark school system despite the $100 million donation.
"Everybody's getting paid, but Raheem still can't read,"
Vivian Cox Fraser, president of the Urban League of Essex
County, told The New Yorker.
Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)