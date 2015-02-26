By Tim Reid
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 26 Fitch Ratings upgraded its
rating on California's general obligation (GO) bonds to "A+"
from "A" with a stable outlook on Wednesday night, citing
"continued improvement in the state's fundamental fiscal
position".
Fitch said it upgraded the rating on $76.4 billion in
outstanding GO bonds.
The agency also assigned an "A+" rating to $790 million
various purpose GO bonds and $1.11 billion various purpose GO
refunding bonds that are due to be sold on March 5.
"Institutionalized changes to fiscal operations in recent
years, when combined with the ongoing economic and revenue
recovery, have enabled the state to materially improve its
financial position, enhancing its ability to address future
fiscal challenges," Fitch said.
California State Treasurer John Chiang said the upgrade "is
both a validation of California's recently displayed fiscal
discipline, as well as a stern warning against returning to
business-as-usual".
Chiang said that California's creditworthiness still trails
that of 47 other U.S. states. "Fitch's credit analysis
emphasizes the need for continued spending restraint and more
tough decision-making aimed at making future economic downturns,
which are inevitable, more manageable," he said.
(Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Peter Galloway)