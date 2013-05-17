May 17 California Governor Jerry Brown's fiscal
2014 revised budget proposal is built on a "prudent" revenue
forecast and "restrained" spending growth, Fitch Ratings said on
Friday.
The plan "would continue the disciplined approach to fiscal
management shown by the state in recent years," wrote Douglas
Offerman, a senior director of Fitch's U.S. public finance
group.
In March, Fitch revised its rating outlook to positive on
California's general obligation bonds, rated A-minus, citing
improved fiscal management.
Sustained budgetary discipline puts California on track for
a possible credit rating upgrade, Fitch said.
In his revised budget plan on Tuesday, Brown proposed
spending $96.4 billion, less than the $97.7 billion he proposed
in the plan he unveiled in January. The current fiscal 2013
budget is $95.7 billion.
Brown's fellow Democrats, who control the state legislature,
face a mid-June deadline for approving a budget for Brown to
sign by the July 1 start of the new fiscal year.
California's revenue collections have been on the rise. Its
personal income tax collections jumped nearly 74 percent in
April compared to the same month last year, by far the biggest
jump among 21 states sampled by Thomson Reuters.
The surge may prove fleeting, however, as gains may be
largely due to voter-approved tax hikes on the wealthy
retroactive to last year. Taxpayers also accelerated income into
2012 to avoid federal tax hikes that went into effect in
January.
Brown's revised budget "responsibly" assumes that the
personal income tax spike "is a one-time shift of collections,"
Fitch said on Friday.
Brown also proposed major policy changes, including shifts
in the school funding formula and human services and healthcare
spending, Fitch noted.
On Thursday, Standard & Poor's Ratings Service also praised
Brown's cautious approach, saying the new budget proposal was a
good sign for the state's near-term financial prospects, though
still not enough to lift its credit rating.