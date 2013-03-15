* Outsourcing deal pays city $1.5 mln up front, $200,000 a
month
* City employees oppose deal, fear lower-paying jobs
* More than three quarters of U.S. cities outsource garbage
service
By Jim Christie
SAN FRANCISCO, March 15 Voters in Fresno,
California's fifth-biggest city, in June will settle a fight
between city officials and employees over a plan to hand garbage
services to the private sector - a common form of outsourcing
for more than three-quarters of U.S. cities
Fresno's city council has put the matter on the ballot after
city workers turned in 40,000 signatures on a petition for a
special election, setting up a showdown with Republican Mayor
Ashley Swearengin that will be closely watched by other local
officials mulling outsourcing services to help shave costs.
In the outsourcing pressed by the mayor, a local garbage
company will pay Fresno for its residential refuse service.
Fresno officials say the new service will cost households less
and help the city put its wobbly finances on firmer footing.
Outsourcing refuse services can help reduce payrolls,
pension costs and capital spending, said Steven Frates, a local
government expert and research director of Pepperdine
University's Davenport Institute. And trash routes generate
franchise fees for cash-strapped governments.
"It's a revenue source - as opposed to a cost," Frates said.
Financially troubled Flint, Michigan, outsourced its garbage
collection in the last month.
Such savings and an influx of cash have made outsourcing
waste services pervasive. More than 80 percent of U.S. cities
now outsource some or all garbage and recycling services,
according to Phoenix, Arizona-based Republic Services Inc, the
second-largest U.S. waste collector.
SHARING THE VALLEY WITH STOCKTON
Fresno's June vote on its residential garbage service will
be watched by credit rating agencies concerned about the city's
finances, which like those of many other cities in the most
populous U.S. state have been hammered by falling revenue.
In January, Moody's Investors Service confirmed Fresno's
issuer credit rating at A3 but lowered most of its lease revenue
bonds to junk-level and downgraded its convention center,
pension obligation and judgment obligation bonds to Ba2 for the
city's "exceedingly weak financial position" and the "weakness
of the city's economy." The outlook on the ratings is negative.
With about 505,000 residents, Fresno is the biggest city in
California's Central Valley, which suffers some of the worst
poverty and joblessness in the nation, said Joseph Penbera of
the economic consulting firm PenberaParis and former dean of
California State University, Fresno's Craig School of Business.
He estimates more than half of the Valley's population gets
some form of government assistance or payment. Unemployment in
Fresno is 14.9 percent, well above California's average of 9.8
percent and the national 7.7 percent average.
Fresno's jobless rate is not far from the 14.5 percent rate
of Stockton, another Central Valley city that last year became
the biggest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy.
"We're in the same valley Stockton is in," said City Manager
Mark Scott explaining why rating agencies are watching Fresno.
CLEANING UP THE CITY'S BOOKS
Since 2009, Fresno has cut about 950 jobs from its payroll
to 3,150 positions, Scott said, adding that Swearengin's
administration expects the city's finances to remain strained
for years to come.
Privatizing garbage services will cut more spending and
raise cash. Fresno will get $1.5 million up front from Mid
Valley Disposal for a 10-year contract for residential trash
pick-up and about $9 million from the company to buy city
garbage trucks and gear, Scott said.
Fresno will also net $200,000 a month from franchise fees
from the company, similar to payments the city has been getting
since outsourcing commercial trash service in 2011, Scott said.
According to a city report, Mid Valley Disposal will provide
residential garbage service at an overall lower cost than the
city. The company adds that households will see a rate reduction
of 17.6 percent for two years with its service and save about
$200 over the life of its contract with the city.
Fresno could use new revenue right away. Scott said a $1.2
million deficit may open in Fresno's $240 million general fund
budget, tenuously balanced due to police officers leaving the
city at faster rate than forecast. Their numbers will be down to
about 715 in June from a peak of 849 in July 2009, Scott said.
"Things are better, but there are a lot of ifs," Scott said,
noting Fresno needs more concessions from its unions and better
revenue on top of garbage franchise fees to clean up its books.
Fresno's employees oppose Swearengin's plan. It provides
jobs for about 110 of them at Mid Valley Disposal but at lower
wages. "We have never ever denied that the city has a problem,"
said Dee Barnes, head of one of the city's unions. "We just
believe this isn't the way to fix it."