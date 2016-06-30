(Adds statements by Valero, Chevron, attorney general, details
of investigation, background)
By Liz Hampton
June 30 California has issued subpoenas to
Valero Energy Corp and Chevron Corp as part of a
probe into whether oil refiners in the state have manipulated
gasoline prices since 2014, the companies said on Thursday.
Shell, Tesoro Corp, Phillips 66,
and Exxon Mobil and other major refiners are also under
investigation, the Wall Street Journal first reported on
Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
California Attorney General Kamala Harris sent subpoenas to
the companies in May requesting information on trading,
maintenance and repair activities to determine if refiners in
the state withheld supply to lift gasoline prices, the Journal
said.
"We can't confirm or deny any subpoenas," Kristin Ford,
deputy communications director for Harris' office, said by
email. Harris, a Democrat, is running for the U.S. Senate in
November.
California has the most expensive gas in the continental
United States, in part due to special blending specifications
mandated by the state. California regular gasoline retail prices
were $2.929 a gallon in the week to June 27, according to the
U.S. Energy Information Administration's website, roughly 25.8
percent above the national average.
Complaints by consumer advocates have led to inquiries, but
so far no wrongdoing has been found.
Chevron and Valero said in emails that they would cooperate
with the investigation.
Exxon Mobil and Phillips 66 declined to
comment, while Tesoro Corp and Shell did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Western States Petroleum Association said in a statement
that members of the trade group would cooperate fully with any
federal or state inquiry.
"I expect the conclusion will be consistent with past
findings: market factors are the primary driver of fuel cost in
California," association President Catherine Reheis-Boyd said.
Consumer Watchdog, which has long pushed for an
investigation into California gasoline prices, applauded the
probe.
"California drivers have paid billions extra to pad the
record profits of California oil refiners," organization
President Jamie Court said in a statement. "It's past time for
answers to the question of why refiners kept California running
on empty so that they could charge us one dollar more per gallon
at the pump."
California's relative geographic isolation from the rest of
the country and lack of pipeline connectivity means it must rely
on more expensive crudes brought to ports on tankers.
It has also been hit by local fuel supply cuts. In February
2015, a blast at Exxon Mobil's 149,500 barrel per day Torrance
refinery near Los Angeles damaged a gasoline-producing unit
responsible for about 10 percent of the state's gasoline supply,
spurring greater market volatility.
That summer, the cost of wholesale gasoline in Los Angeles
shot up to more than a $1.30-a-gallon premium to the NYMEX RBOB
contract, according to Reuters data, an unprecedented
level that sent local markets reeling.
The California Energy Commission in 2006 conducted a similar
investigation into a spike in California gasoline prices at the
request of former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. The report
found no evidence of market manipulation.
(Reporting by David Gaffen in New York and Liz Hampton in
Houston; Editing by Terry Wade and Richard Chang)