SACRAMENTO, Calif. Jan 21 A former investment banker who oversaw efforts to mitigate the U.S. mortgage meltdown for two presidential administrations said on Tuesday he would challenge California Governor Jerry Brown for the state's top job.

Neel Kashkari, who ran the Troubled Asset Relief Program for the administrations of George W. Bush and Barack Obama, said he would run as a Republican. Brown is widely expected to seek re-election in November. (Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)