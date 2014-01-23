By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Jan 22 California Governor
Jerry Brown took credit for his state's fiscal rebound in a
state of the state address on Wednesday that also urged
continued restraint by lawmakers seeking to rebuild a social
safety net tattered by years of tight budgets and economic
malaise.
In a speech that could preview the tone of an expected bid
for re-election this year, Brown said that California had added
1 million jobs since 2010 and extricated itself from "a
financial sinkhole that defied every effort to climb out of it.
"To avoid the mistakes of the past, we must spend with
great prudence, and we must also establish a solid rainy day
fund, locked into the constitution," said Brown, a Democrat now
in a second stint as governor after serving two terms from 1975
to 1983.
Brown, 75, has toed a largely centrist path during this
go-round at the state's top job, vetoing several bills,
including some gun control measures favored by progressives in
his own party - despite Democratic control of both houses of the
legislature and the governorship. Brown's speech showed no sign
of a change in that course.
The onetime seminarian, who is widely expected to seek
re-election this year but has not yet formally announced his
plans, touted changes to the way the most populous U.S. state
funds education, channeling more money to districts with
disadvantaged students and allowing more local control over how
the dollars are spent.
"Life is local," Brown said. "So many of the things we try
to do here in the state capitol can only be handled by local
representatives and leaders."
Continuing on a theme of decentralization, Brown also
praised a controversial program aimed at reducing the population
of inmates in state prisons by shifting responsibility for some
lower level offenders to county governments.
"That was all but a campaign speech," said political
scientist Larry Gerston, a professor at San Jose State
University. "The only words missing from that were, 'I'm here to
announce I'm running for re-election.'"
POLICY AGENDA
In the speech, Brown barely mentioned one of his key
projects, a proposed high-speed rail line to connect Los Angeles
with San Francisco.
The $68 billion project, approved by voters in 2008, has
drawn criticism for its high price tag at a time when the state
is still recovering from the economic downturn. The proposed
800-mile rail line also ran into legal trouble, when a judge
ordered the state to rescind its funding plan, effectively
putting on hold the sale of $8 billion in bonds.
But Gerston cautioned that such a brief mention - just one
phrase - does not mean that Brown is giving up on the project.
"Jerry Brown is in the best sense of the word hard-headed,
and he's going to push hard on high-speed rail until every
political breath is taken," Gerston said. "He's not going to
back off on this."
Brown also shied away from any mention of fracking, the oil
and natural gas drilling procedure that he has expressed support
for in the past. Outside, environmental activists who fear
pollution from the procedure, in which water and chemicals are
injected into rock formations, protested. Some carried signs
saying, "No fracking way."
Brown did encourage conservation and the development of new
technologies to wean the state off of fossil fuel, prompting
applause from the largely Democratic lawmakers and their guests.
He also called on regulators to loosen some water
distribution rules to help California farmers and cities deal
with a nagging drought, which he declared as an emergency last
week.
Earlier this month, Brown took a stern line on fiscal
restraint when he released a $107 billion budget plan sure to
rankle some progressive state lawmakers of his Democratic Party
who want to restore spending on social programs cut during the
long economic downturn.
State Republican leaders said they welcomed Brown's vision
of fiscal restraint, but differed on how to implement it.
Assembly Republican leader Connie Conway called for paying
down more debt with the projected multibillion-dollar surplus,
rather than boosting spending on social programs or high-speed
rail.
State Senator Bob Huff, who leads the Republican caucus in
that body, urged support for a plan to temporarily ease
restrictions in the federal Endangered Species Act on removing
water from the fragile Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta. That
would allow more water to flow to drought-parched farms and
cities.
"Sometimes we have to realize that human beings are animals,
too," Huff said.