By Sharon Bernstein
| SACRAMENTO, Calif.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Jan 23 Gunmaker Smith &
Wesson will decline to sell new versions of some of its
semi-automatic pistols in California rather than comply with new
safety requirements that kick in when the weapons are
substantially upgraded or modified, the company said on
Thursday.
A California law passed seven years ago and put into effect
last May requires gun manufacturers to submit for testing all
semi-automatic handguns that have been substantially changed
since they were previously on the market in the most populous
U.S. state.
Each pistol must also be stamped with microscopic characters
that identify its make, model, and serial number - a step
Massachusetts-based Smith & Wesson said it will not take. The
law does not apply to guns sold for military or law enforcement
use.
Starting next August, updated models of several
semi-automatic pistols in Smith & Wesson's M&P line will not be
sold to civilians in the state, the company said, although two
new pistols in the line, the M&P Shield and the SDVE, will
remain available. Revolvers are not affected by the law, the
company said.
Elizabeth Sharp, vice president for investor relations at
Smith & Wesson, said in an email to Reuters that other firearms
makers were also expected to allow products covered under the
law to fade out of the market in California as they are upgraded
or modified.
Sharp would not release any figures indicating how popular
the affected pistols are, or how many are in circulation.
Smith & Wesson president James Dobney said the microstamping
requirement, signed by then-Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in
2007, was "poorly conceived."
Microstamping a gun, meant to make it easier for law
enforcement investigators to track down shooters in criminal
cases, was unproven and unreliable "and makes it impossible for
Californians to have access to the best products with the latest
innovations," Dobney said.
Gun rights organizations including the National Rifle
Association oppose the law, and the firearms industry trade
group, the National Shooting Sports Foundation, is suing to have
it overturned.
California has some of the toughest gun control laws in the
nation. Last year, the state passed legislation aimed at
furthering tightening its firearm regulations, including a ban
on so-called conversion kits used to change standard firearms
into semi-automatics capable of firing more than 10 rounds of
ammunition without reloading.