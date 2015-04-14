April 14 A famed mountain lion with his own
Facebook fan page has triggered a media storm by taking refuge
in the crawl space under a Los Angeles house and resisting all
efforts to evict him.
Workers installing a security system in the home in the
affluent hillside Los Feliz neighbourhood came face to face with
the animal known as P-22 on Monday afternoon, the Los Angeles
Times reported.
As television channel helicopters flew overhead, officials
tried to prod the cat with a long pole and get its attention
with tennis balls, before resorting to shooting at it with bean
bags, but to no avail, the paper said.
"I didn't think for two seconds that it was a mountain lion
in my house," house owner Jason Archinaco told the Times. "If
someone says Big Foot's in your house, you go, 'Yeah,' and you
stick your head in there," he added.
The cat became something of a small celebrity in the area
after it was discovered living in nearby Griffith Park about
three years ago. Wildlife officials said it must have crossed
two freeways to get there.
Local authorities named him P-22 and more than 1,400 people
have since signed up to "like" the "Friends of P22 Mountain
Lion" Facebook page.
