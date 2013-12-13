SACRAMENTO, Calif. Dec 12 Public health
officials in California said Thursday they had sought permission
from the federal government to use a vaccine not approved for
use in the United States against an outbreak of meningococcal
disease among college students in California.
The outbreak, which resulted in a student at the University
of California, Santa Barbara having both of his feet amputated,
is similar to one that has stricken eight students at Princeton
University, where students began receiving the European and
Australian vaccine this week.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Dan Whitcomb)