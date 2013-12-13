(Updates with details of outbreak, background)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Dec 12 Public health
officials in California said on Thursday they had sought
permission from the federal government to use a vaccine not
approved for use in the United States against an outbreak of
meningococcal disease among students in a California college.
The outbreak, which resulted in a student at the University
of California, Santa Barbara, having his feet amputated, is
similar to one that has stricken eight students at Princeton
University in New Jersey, where students began receiving the
European and Australian vaccine this week.
Most strains of the bacteria that cause the sometimes fatal
central nervous system infection meningitis as well as a blood
disease can be controlled with a vaccine that is widely
available in the United States.
But the vaccine that protects against serotype B of the
infection has not been submitted for approval in the United
States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention.
Students at Princeton began receiving that vaccine earlier
this week, after the CDC n intervened on their behalf.
When the California outbreak was announced, the CDC said it
wanted to wait, in part to see if the disease spread to more
students.
Late on Thursday, a spokesman for the California Department
of Public Health said in an email to Reuters that the state had
formally asked the CDC to request permission from U.S.
regulators to use the vaccine, called Bexsero, to protect
students in California.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Dan Whitcomb)