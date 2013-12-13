(Updates to include another case)
By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Dec 12 Public health
officials in California said on Thursday they had sought
permission from the federal government to use a vaccine not
approved for use in the United States against an outbreak of
meningococcal disease among students in a public university.
The outbreak, which resulted in a student at the University
of California, Santa Barbara, having his feet amputated, is
similar to one that has stricken eight students at Princeton
University in New Jersey, where students began receiving the
European and Australian vaccine this week.
California's move comes amid renewed concern about
meningococcal disease, which can infect either the brain or the
bloodstream and is highly contagious among people who live in
close quarters, such as college students.
This week, a staff member at the University of California,
Riverside, east of Los Angeles, was hospitalized with a
suspected case of bacterial meningitis, prompting officials
there to consider implementing a requirement that all students
be vaccinated against it.
On Thursday, the dean of the U.C. Riverside medical school
called on the broader U.C. system to insist on vaccinations at
all of its 10 campuses.
"Let's hope we don't have to wait for every campus to have
an outbreak before somebody decides to look at this as a larger
issue," said Dr. Richard Olds, the infectious disease specialist
who serves as dean.
Most strains of the bacteria that cause the sometimes fatal
central nervous system infection meningitis as well as a blood
disease can be controlled with a vaccine that is widely
available in the United States.
But the vaccine that protects against the type of bacteria
causing the infections at Santa Barbara and Princeton, called
serotype B, has not been submitted for approval for use in the
United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention.
Students at Princeton began receiving that vaccine earlier
this week, after the CDC intervened on their behalf.
But when the California outbreak was announced, the CDC said
it wanted to wait, in part to see if the disease spread to more
students.
WORRIED PARENTS
Worried college parents complained to the university as well
as to public health officials in Santa Barbara, wanting to know
why the vaccine had not been made available to their children,
according to spokesmen for both agencies.
Public health officials and university administrators said
they had discussed the possibility of requesting permission to
use the vaccine with CDC officials, but had decided to defer to
the CDC's judgment about whether it was warranted.
Late on Thursday, a spokesman for the California Department
of Public Health said in an email that the state had formally
asked the CDC to request permission from U.S. regulators to use
Swiss drugmaker Novartis' Bexsero in Santa Barbara.
A CDC spokesman did not have any immediate comment on
Thursday night.
But Dr. Tom Clark, the agency's head of meningitis
surveillance, said in an earlier interview that the CDC wanted
to first make sure that the vaccine worked against the bacteria
in the precise form that it was appearing in the Santa Barbara
students, and then had wanted to wait to see if more students
became infected.
"It's an exceptional thing really to use an unlicensed
vaccine in an outbreak like this," Clark said. "So for example
in Princeton we took the actual bacteria that caused disease in
the cases and tested it against serum in blood of folks that
have gotten immunized."
A spokeswoman for Novartis said Bexsero was the only vaccine
that covered serotype B of the disease, and that the company was
working on a version for the United States that would cover
serotype B as well as other strains. She said the company had
not yet heard from a university other than Princeton, where it
had begun administering thousands of doses to students earlier
this week.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Dan Whitcomb, Eric
M. Johnson and Lisa Shumaker)