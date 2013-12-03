Dec 3 An outbreak of disease linked to bacteria
that cause meningitis has sickened four students at a major
California university, prompting discussions with federal
regulators about hastening approval of a new vaccine.
The students, at the University of California at Santa
Barbara, were all sickened within a three-week period last month
with meningococcal disease, a sometimes fatal illness that can
affect the brain or the blood, according to a spokeswoman for
the Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health.
The students were stricken by a form of the bacteria that
does not respond to the meningitis vaccine currently approved
for use in the United States, said the spokeswoman, Susan
Klein-Rothschild.
A vaccine known to be effective against this form of
meningitis is approved for use in Europe, and Santa Barbara
public health officials were in discussions with the federal
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about using it to
protect students at the California university.
The discussions come after federal officials agreed to allow
Princeton University in New Jersey to administer the European
vaccine, Bexsero, after eight students there were diagnosed with
similar infections since March.
Meningitis, which causes the brain and spinal cord to swell,
is spread through coughing and exchanges of saliva, and people
living in dormitories or other crowded living quarters are
especially at risk.
The most severe cases can result in death, hearing loss,
brain damage, kidney disease or amputation of limbs.
In the Santa Barbara cases, one student has been permanently
disabled, Klein-Rothschild said, declining to provide further
details on the case, citing privacy issues.
To prevent additional cases, Santa Barbara public health
officials will provide the antibiotic Cipro to students and
others who may have been exposed to the bacteria. Students will
also be taught to recognize and respond quickly to signs of
infection, which include fever and headache.
In addition, the university is suspending social events by
fraternities and sororities, saying the parties put too many
students in close quarters and could cause the outbreak to
spread further.
Students and faculty can also protect themselves by
maintaining good hygiene and nutrition, and getting plenty of
sleep during the highly stressful exam period, which begins this
month, Klein-Rothschild said.
Bexsero, a new vaccine made by Swiss drugmaker Novartis
, is designed to protect against serogroup B, a strain
of meningitis that is not as common in the United States as it
is in other parts of the world, Reynolds said.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Steve Orlofsky)