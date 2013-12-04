(Updates with CDC comments)
By Sharon Bernstein
Dec 3 An outbreak of meningococcal disease has
sickened four students at a major California university,
prompting discussions with federal regulators about using a
vaccine approved for use in Europe but not in the United States.
The students, at the University of California at Santa
Barbara, were all sickened within a three-week period last month
with the disease, a sometimes fatal illness that can affect the
brain or the blood, according to a spokeswoman for the Santa
Barbara County Department of Public Health.
They were stricken by a form of the bacteria that does not
respond to the meningitis vaccine currently approved for use in
the United States, said the spokeswoman, Susan Klein-Rothschild.
A vaccine known to be effective against this form of
meningitis is approved for use in Europe, and Santa Barbara
public health officials were in discussions with the federal
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about using it to
protect students at the California university.
The discussions come after federal officials agreed to allow
Princeton University in New Jersey to administer the European
vaccine, Bexsero, after eight students there were diagnosed with
similar infections since March.
The CDC is monitoring the California cases and evaluating
whether to request similar permission from the Food and Drug
Administration to vaccinate the Santa Barbara students with
Bexsero, said Dr. Tom Clark, head of meningitis surveillance at
the federal health agency.
Blood samples from the infected students are being tested at
the CDC's Atlanta headquarters to see if the bacteria responds
to the European vaccine, Clark said. Officials were also
watching to see if the Santa Barbara outbreak continues to grow.
"It's an exceptional thing, really, to use an unlicensed
vaccine in an outbreak like this," Clark said. "We want to be
certain that the antibodies that you get from the vaccine
actually kill these bacteria."
GAP IN PROTECTION
The type of the disease infecting the Princeton and Santa
Barbara students accounts for about a third of meningococcal
disease cases in the United States, and a vaccine that targets
more strains of the bacteria is not likely to be approved for
several years, Clark said.
"It really has been a gap in our ability to protect against
meningococcal disease," Clark said. "Everybody has really been
looking forward to the day that there would be a licensed
vaccine."
Overall, outbreaks of meningitis have declined significantly
in the United States since vaccinations for four strains of the
bacteria were recommended for all teenagers in 2005, he said.
Meningitis, which causes the brain and spinal cord to swell,
is spread through coughing and exchanges of saliva, and people
living in dormitories or other crowded living quarters are
especially at risk.
Infections once plagued five to 10 of every 100,000
college-aged adults, but now just one per million becomes ill.
Incidence of serogroup B, the type infecting the Santa Barbara
and Princeton students, has dropped along with the others, Clark
said.
The most severe cases can result in death, hearing loss,
brain damage, kidney disease or amputation of limbs.
In the Santa Barbara cases, one student has been left
permanently disabled, Klein-Rothschild said, declining to
provide further details on the case, citing privacy issues.
To prevent additional cases, Santa Barbara public health
officials will provide the antibiotic Cipro to students and
others who may have been exposed to the bacteria.
The university is also suspending social events by
fraternities and sororities, saying the parties put too many
students in close quarters and could cause the outbreak to
spread further.
Students and faculty can also protect themselves by
maintaining good hygiene and nutrition, and getting plenty of
sleep during the stressful exam period, which begins this month,
Klein-Rothschild said.
Bexsero, made by Swiss drugmaker Novartis, is designed to
protect against serogroup B, a strain of meningococcal infection
that is not as common in the United States as it is in other
parts of the world.
