GOLETA, Calif. May 20 Cleanup crews fanned out
on Wednesday across an oil-fouled California beach near Santa
Barbara to begin the painstaking process of scouring sand and
rocks of petroleum spilled from a ruptured pipeline and to curb
the spread of contamination.
The 24-inch-wide pipeline that runs parallel to coastal
highway inexplicably ruptured on Tuesday, spewing crude oil down
a canyon, under a culvert and out onto a pristine 4-mile stretch
of Refugio State Beach and into the water, U.S. Coast Guard
officials said.
By Wednesday, the spill also left an oil slick that
stretched more than 9 miles in length offshore, the Coast Guard
said.
Initial estimates from the pipeline company, Plains All
American Pipeline, put the amount of oil spilled at
21,000 gallons (79,000 liters), or about 667 barrels of crude.
That figure pales in comparison with estimated 80,000 to
100,000 barrels of crude oil that gushed into the Santa Barbara
channel from an offshore oil-well blowout in 1969 and still
ranks as the largest oil spill ever in California waters.
Still, Janet Wolf, who chairs the Santa Barbara County Board
of Supervisors, called the latest spill "a disaster" and "a
worst-nightmare scenario."
Wildlife teams were dispatched to the scene to rescue any
sea birds, marine mammals and other animals injured by the
spill, but authorities said the extent of damage to wildlife was
not immediately known.
Crews were focusing on three especially sensitive sites
known as nesting areas for shore birds, including snowy plovers
and least terns, said Alexia Retallack, a spokeswoman for the
California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Refugio State Beach and adjacent campgrounds were to remain
closed to the public through the Memorial Day holiday weekend,
officials said. The area also was closed to fishing and
shellfish harvesting.
At daybreak, about 130 cleanup workers contracted by Plains
were on beach scooping up globs of oil from the sand, raking up
tar balls and disposing of the material in plastic bags.
Crews also will scrub soiled rocks, hose down contaminated
areas and skim up oil left behind, Coast Guard Captain Jennifer
Williams told a news conference on Wednesday in nearby Goleta.
Meanwhile, nine cleanup vessels plied the ocean, six of them
corralling the slick with booms and three others skimming up oil
from the surface. By about 8:30 a.m., crews had managed to
recover about 120 barrels of spilled crude, most of that from
the beach, officials said.
