By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES, July 10
LOS ANGELES, July 10 The second of two major
California beaches that were closed after a ruptured pipeline
spewed some 2,400 barrels of crude oil will be reopened next
week, state parks officials said on Friday.
Refugio State Beach, about 20 miles (32 km) west of Santa
Barbara, was closed along with nearby El Capitan State Beach
after they were fouled when an underground pipeline that runs
along the coastal highway burst on May 19.
"We're obviously excited to get the park open again," said
Eric Hjelstrom, California's state park superintendent. El
Capitan State Beach was reopened on June 26.
Hjelstrom said officials had completed a site assessment of
Refugio State Beach and had determined that it was safe for
members of the public to use again.
Following the spill, federal inspectors determined that the
section of pipeline owned by Texas-based Plains All American
Pipeline that ruptured had been badly corroded and was
degraded to 1/16th of an inch (1.6 mm).
The spill dumped as much as 2,400 barrels (101,000 gallons
or 382,000 liters) of crude onto a pristine stretch of the Santa
Barbara coastline and into the Pacific, leaving slicks that
stretched over nine miles (14 km) along the coast and closing
the two state beaches.
The spill zone lies at the edge of a national marine
sanctuary and state-designated underwater preserve teeming with
whales, dolphins, sea lions, some 60 species of sea birds and
more than 500 species of fish.
The surrounding waters are shared by nearly two dozen
offshore oil platforms.
Nearly 250 petroleum-stained sea birds have been recovered
dead and alive since the spill, along with over 260 marine
mammals suspected of being spill casualties, according to a
running tally kept by wildlife officials.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Eric Beech)