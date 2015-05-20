GOLETA, Calif. May 20 An oil pipeline that
burst along the California coast, fouling a pristine beach and a
stretch of ocean near Santa Barbara, is believed to have spilled
up to 2,500 barrels of crude petroleum, about five times more
than initially estimated, the pipeline company said on
Wednesday.
According to the latest figures issued by Plains All
American Pipeline, about 500 barrels (21,000 gallons) of
the total released may have reached the water at Refugio State
Beach. A county energy official ranked the spill as the largest
to hit the Santa Barbara coast in at least 18 years.
