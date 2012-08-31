Macy's reports bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly sales
Feb 21 Department store operator Macy's Inc reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly sales as low demand for apparel and competition from online rivals hurt traffic in its stores.
SACRAMENTO Aug 31 California's Democratic-run state Senate voted 36-1 in favor of a pension reform plan on Friday that cuts back some of the most generous public employee retirement benefits in the nation and sent it on for the governor to sign.
The pension law, unveiled by Governor Jerry Brown on Tuesday after months of talks with fellow Democrats who control the legislature, would modestly raise retirement ages and reduce benefits.
The state Assembly already passed the measure in a 48-8 vote earlier on Friday, the last day for state lawmakers to pass legislation.
Feb 21 Department store operator Macy's Inc reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly sales as low demand for apparel and competition from online rivals hurt traffic in its stores.
LONDON, Feb 21 Figures showing the fastest pace of growth in euro zone business activity for six years propelled European stocks to a 14-month high on Tuesday, reversing an earlier fall after the continent's biggest bank HSBC reported a surprise slump in profits.
Feb 21 Canada's ECN Capital Corp said on Tuesday it would sell its U.S. commercial and vendor finance business to PNC Financial Services Group for about $1.25 billion in cash.