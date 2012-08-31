CSX CEO Michael Ward to retire
Feb 21 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp said on Tuesday Chairman and Chief Executive Michael Ward would retire, effective May 31, after being in the role for more than 14 years.
SACRAMENTO Aug 31 California's Democrat-run state Assembly voted 48-8 in favor of a pension reform plan on Friday that cuts back some of the most generous public employee retirement benefits in the nation.
The pension law, unveiled by Governor Jerry Brown on Tuesday after months of talks with fellow Democrats who control the legislature, would modestly raise retirement ages and reduce benefits.
The state Senate is expected to vote on the measure later on Friday, the last day for state lawmakers to pass legislation.
Feb 21 Verizon Communications Inc, the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier, said on Tuesday it agreed to buy the core internet business of Yahoo Inc for $4.48 billion, reflecting a $350 million cut to the original price.
Feb 21 Department store operator Macy's Inc reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly sales as low demand for apparel and competition from online rivals hurt traffic in its stores.