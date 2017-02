May 18 The operator of the California power grid said on Wednesday that natural gas shortages related to a leak at the giant Aliso Canyon storage facility will threaten electric reliability in the southern part of the state this summer.

The rest of the state, however, should have enough electricity to meet summer air conditioning demand, the California ISO, the grid operator, said in a release.

