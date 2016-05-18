(Adds details, quotes from press statement)
May 18 The operator of the California power grid
said on Wednesday that natural gas shortages related to a
leak at the giant Aliso Canyon storage facility will threaten
electric reliability in the southern part of the state this
summer.
The rest of the state, however, should have enough
electricity to meet summer air conditioning demand, the
California ISO, the grid operator, said in a release.
In April, several California agencies prepared a report on
potential power shortages related to last year's gas leak at the
Aliso Canyon storage facility in the Los Angeles area.
That report found significant risks to electricity
deliveries due to the ongoing shutdown of Aliso Canyon,
potentially leading to 14 days of power outages in Southern
California.
"The natural gas issues facing southern California this
summer will require deft management, particularly during hot
days when power plants fueled by gas are needed to meet peak
demand," said ISO CEO and President Steve Berberich.
"The ISO has moved quickly to put into place new mechanisms
to reduce the impact of gas curtailments on electric
reliability," he said, noting the ISO is also asking consumers
to conserve energy when called upon to do so.
Outside of Southern California, the ISO said its summer
assessment found supplies will be adequate under typical state
summer weather conditions.
There should be about 54,459 megawatts of generating
capacity available this summer, the ISO said, up about 1,951 MW
from June 1, 201.
Demand, meanwhile, is expected to peak at about 47,529 MW
this summer. In 2015, the summer peak was 47,257 MW on Sept. 10.
The ISO's all-time summer peak was set on July 24, 2006 at
50,270 MW.
"Separate from the potential Aliso Canyon impacts, the
state-wide outlook is positive for the summer. Continued
moderate peak demand growth, combined with new power plants
coming online and improved hydroelectric generation conditions
will support possible extreme operating conditions," the ISO
said.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Diane Craft)