(Adds details, quotes from press statement)

May 18 The operator of the California power grid said on Wednesday that natural gas shortages related to a leak at the giant Aliso Canyon storage facility will threaten electric reliability in the southern part of the state this summer.

The rest of the state, however, should have enough electricity to meet summer air conditioning demand, the California ISO, the grid operator, said in a release.

In April, several California agencies prepared a report on potential power shortages related to last year's gas leak at the Aliso Canyon storage facility in the Los Angeles area.

That report found significant risks to electricity deliveries due to the ongoing shutdown of Aliso Canyon, potentially leading to 14 days of power outages in Southern California.

"The natural gas issues facing southern California this summer will require deft management, particularly during hot days when power plants fueled by gas are needed to meet peak demand," said ISO CEO and President Steve Berberich.

"The ISO has moved quickly to put into place new mechanisms to reduce the impact of gas curtailments on electric reliability," he said, noting the ISO is also asking consumers to conserve energy when called upon to do so.

Outside of Southern California, the ISO said its summer assessment found supplies will be adequate under typical state summer weather conditions.

There should be about 54,459 megawatts of generating capacity available this summer, the ISO said, up about 1,951 MW from June 1, 201.

Demand, meanwhile, is expected to peak at about 47,529 MW this summer. In 2015, the summer peak was 47,257 MW on Sept. 10.

The ISO's all-time summer peak was set on July 24, 2006 at 50,270 MW.

"Separate from the potential Aliso Canyon impacts, the state-wide outlook is positive for the summer. Continued moderate peak demand growth, combined with new power plants coming online and improved hydroelectric generation conditions will support possible extreme operating conditions," the ISO said.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Diane Craft)