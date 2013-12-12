(Updates with reaction, context)
By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Dec 11 California will have
an extra two months to reduce crowding in its prison system, a
panel of three federal judges ruled on Wednesday, in the latest
twist in a decades-long dispute over conditions and medical care
for inmates.
The panel gave the most populous U.S. state until
mid-January to reach a negotiated plan with lawyers representing
inmates over poor medical care and crowded conditions. It also
extended a deadline by about two months to April 18 to otherwise
reduce crowding if no deal is reached.
California prisons have been in the national spotlight for
the past year as officials wrestled with crowding and concerns
about the state's use of long-term solitary confinement for
prisoners with suspected gang ties, which led to a hunger strike
this year.
The state has been under court orders to reduce inmate
numbers since 2009, when the same panel ordered it to relieve
overcrowding that several courts, including the U.S. Supreme
Court, have said was to blame for inadequate medical and
mental-health care.
As recently as 2006, the state's prisons held twice as many
prisoners as they were meant to house, and inmate bunks were
stacked in gymnasiums and day rooms along with regular cells.
The 34 prisons in question, with about 120,000 inmates
altogether, are now at about 150 percent of capacity.
California Governor Jerry Brown has repeatedly said he
believes that the state has fixed its problem. The state has
reduced crowding, though not to the degree required by the
court, by shifting oversight for some inmates to the counties,
re-opening a shuttered facility and transferring some inmates to
private facilities. It has also improved medical services.
But the court has ordered the state to reduce the population
further.
The judges in June ordered Brown to reduce the state prison
population to 137.5 percent of capacity, even if that meant
releasing some inmates early. The judges threatened to hold him
in contempt of court if the state failed to comply.
The U.S. Supreme Court, which upheld the original
overcrowding ruling in 2011, earlier this year refused to hear
an appeal by Brown of the panel's June order.
The state countered by offering to spend more money on
anti-recidivism programs, such as mental health care and
education for inmates, and the judges agreed to a short
extension to see if officials could agree on a plan with lawyers
representing inmates.
Brown's office welcomed Wednesday's decision to extend those
talks, with spokeswoman Deborah Hoffman calling it
"encouraging."
A lawyer representing the inmates said he did not believe
overcrowding could be solved simply by providing more services
to inmates. He said the state should implement the
anti-recidivism programs while also moving to reduce crowding,
including by allowing more inmates to earn early release through
good behavior.
"I am not comfortable with a long extension," attorney
Michael Bien said. "There has got to be something done and
soon."
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Cynthia Johnston,
Steve Orlofsky and David Brunnstrom)