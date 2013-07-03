July 2 Thousands of California prison inmates at
risk of contracting Valley Fever, a sometimes deadly fungal
disease, will be transferred out of areas of the state where the
spores that cause the illness are prevalent, officials said on
Tuesday.
The state initially resisted the idea of moving the inmates,
saying it would be "hugely disruptive" and interfere with
efforts to reduce crowding in California's already
over-subscribed correctional facilities.
But a week after a federal court formally ordered the
inmates to be moved, Governor Jerry Brown's administration said
on Tuesday it would comply.
The back-and-forth is part of a lengthy tussle between the
governor of the country's most populous state and a panel of
three federal judges.
The judges in 2009 ordered California to reduce inmates in
its 33-prison system to relieve overcrowding that the jurists
say has led to inadequate medical and mental healthcare.
The issue has become highly political for Brown, partly
because reducing the population in state prisons has forced
local jurisdictions to host some convicts in county jails who
previously would have been sent to state prisons.
The latest order calls for moving about 2,600 inmates who
are considered highly vulnerable to the disease because of age,
ethnicity and health conditions including diabetes and
autoimmune disorders.
The inmates will be moved from prisons in the state's San
Joaquin Valley, where the spore that causes the illness is
endemic, and replaced by inmates with a low risk for the
disease.
But the process may take longer than the 90 days the court
has required, corrections department spokesman Jeffrey Callison
said in a statement.
"Despite the challenges, the state will make every effort to
fully comply with the federal order within 90 days, but may
request an extension of time to comply with the order if it
appears the process may take longer," Callison said.
The judgment came nearly two months after a court-appointed
federal overseer recommended that the vulnerable inmates be
moved to other regions.
Valley Fever is rarely fatal in otherwise healthy people.
But it has killed 52 California inmates since 2006, said Warren
George, an attorney with the Prison Law Office, a nonprofit law
firm representing the at-risk inmates.
Symptoms include a cough, fever, chest pains and muscle
aches that can last for months.
About 150,000 Valley Fever infections occur in the U.S.
Southwest each year, most of them in Arizona, said Dr. John
Galgiani, director of the University of Arizona Valley Fever
Center for Excellence.
