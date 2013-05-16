May 16 California's long-term credit outlook will not change due to Governor Jerry Brown's revised budget for fiscal 2014, which projects lower revenue and therefore lower spending, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Thursday.

Several factors could block California from a "significantly higher rating" in the future, S&P said in its comment. Earlier this year, the agency raised its credit rating on California's general obligation debt by one notch to A from A minus.

Impediments to a higher rating include California's unfunded retiree health care liability, contributions that are lower than required to the teachers' pension system, and a volatile revenue structure, S&P said. It said the revised budget does not propose changes to these "weaker elements of the state's credit profile."

California's "fiscal and cash position continue to be stronger than at this point in 2012, albeit with some economic clouds on the horizon," S&P said. "The restrained approach to forecasting state revenue also helps set the overall tone for the coming weeks of final budget negotiations."