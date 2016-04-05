(Adds statement from SoCalGas, background)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, April 5 Power generators in the
greater Los Angeles area face up to 14 days of natural gas
shortages severe enough to cause blackouts this summer in the
aftermath of the months-long methane leak at the Aliso Canyon
gas storage field, state energy regulators warned on Tuesday.
Forecasting the likelihood of power disruptions as the
region's warm-weather demand for electricity peaks, regulators
called for greater conservation and other measures to help
offset gas supplies lost as Aliso Canyon remains partially shut
down indefinitely.
Owned by Southern California Gas Co, a division
of San Diego-based Sempra Energy, Aliso Canyon is the
fourth-largest underground gas reserve of its kind in the United
States.
The company normally pumps excess natural gas into storage
wells deep below the 3,600-acre field during times of low energy
use and draws on those supplies when needed to meet the demands
of local gas customers and electric power plants.
But following a prolonged gas leak that forced thousands
from nearby homes in the northern Los Angeles community of
Porter Ranch, SoCal Gas is barred from storing more gas at the
site until all the wells there are thoroughly inspected and
either deemed safe or shut down.
The pipeline rupture, detected on Oct. 23 and not plugged
until mid-February, ranked as the largest methane release in
U.S. history, equivalent to the annual greenhouse gas emissions
of nearly 600,000 cars, researchers found.
Operational constraints since placed on Aliso Canyon, a key
energy supplier for the L.A. Basin as a whole, will expose the
region to shortages during periods of highest demand, regulators
said in their report on Tuesday.
The accompanying plan for addressing the shortage was
devised jointly by the California Public Utility Commission
(CPUC), the California Energy Commission, the California
Independent System Operator, which runs the state's power grid,
and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.
The plan urges customers and utilities alike to help stretch
limited gas supplies through conservation. The CPUC would also
gain authority to permit release of 15 billion cubic feet of
Aliso Canyon's remaining gas supplies as needed to avoid
blackouts.
Those actions "will reduce, but not eliminate, the risk of
gas shortages this summer that are large enough to cause
electricity interruptions for the region's residents and
businesses," the report concludes.
SoCal Gas welcomed the plan, saying it "recognizes the
crucial role Aliso Canyon plays in providing reliable energy
service to Southern California."
But meeting electricity demands amid gas shortages could be
further complicated by the planned decommissioning of the San
Onofre Nuclear Generating Station north of San Diego, even as
wind and solar energy account for a growing share of the
region's power grid, the utility said.
Environmentalists have seized on the Aliso Canyon disaster
and its aftermath to call attention to the hazards of what they
say is a continued over-reliance on fossil fuel energy and the
aging infrastructure used for storing and shipping oil and gas.
