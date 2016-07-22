July 22 Southern California Gas has issued its
second notice this summer that it could be forced to curtail gas
supplies to power generators if squeezed by too much electricity
demand from consumers cranking up air conditioners to escape a
heat wave.
The supply of gas available to consumers is
tighter-than-usual this year because SoCalGas has only limited
access to the fuel in its Aliso Canyon storage field in the Los
Angeles area.
SoCalGas, a unit of California energy company Sempra Energy
, shut the giant storage field after detecting a massive
leak in October.
* If supplies run short, SoCalGas is expected to start
curtailing gas supplies to some power generators. California
agencies and others have said such curtailments could lead to
blackouts on up to 14 days this summer.
* The California Independent System Operator, which operates
much of the state's power grid, however, has not issued any
warnings about power supplies on Friday, saying on its website
it would be "helpful" for consumers to conserve energy.
* SoCalGas forecast gas demand could top 3.1 billion cubic
feet on Friday, which would be met by almost 2.7 bcf of fuel
from pipelines and 0.5 bcf from storage withdrawals.
* Gas use is expected to slide to under 3.1 bcf on Saturday
with 2.7 bcf from pipelines and 0.4 bcf from storage.
* SoCalGas's first curtailment watch for the summer was for
June 20 when demand reached 3.3 bcf, the highest so far this
summer. Of that demand, 3.2 bcf came from pipelines and 0.1 bcf
from storage.
* SoCalGas said this week it still hopes to have Aliso
Canyon, its biggest storage field, partially back in service by
the end of the summer.
See: here
See: scgenvoy.sempra.com/#nav=/Public/ViewExternalDailyOperations.getDailyOperation%3FFileName%3D%26Class%3D%26estimateDate%3D07%252F22%252F2016%26hiddenEstimateDate%3D06%252F21%252F2016%26rand%3D230
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)