BRIEF-Enterprise acquires Azure Natural Gas Gathering System
* Agreement was result of Azure's bankruptcy auction proceedings, which enterprise won with a bid price of $189 million
SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 8 The judge in Stockton, California's bankruptcy on Tuesday ruled that the city has collateral worth $4.052 million with which it could pay holdout creditor Franklin Templeton, dismissing the city's contention its collateral was worthless.
The city's collateral against bonds held by Franklin includes two golf courses, a community center and a park, which the city had estimated had no value while Franklin had pegged their value at $6.12 million to $17.34 million.
At the same time, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Klein said he would make no ruling on Tuesday on whether the California Public Employees' Retirement System, or Calpers, should be made to accept less than the entire amount it is owed while bondholders take losses in the case. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Writing by Dan Burns)
* Agreement was result of Azure's bankruptcy auction proceedings, which enterprise won with a bid price of $189 million
NEW YORK, March 15 A federal judge has rejected PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP's bid to sharply restrict how the bankruptcy plan administrator for Jon Corzine's defunct brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd pursues its $3 billion malpractice case against the auditor.
* Agrees on court supervisor decision about changing mode of bankruptcy proceedings to liquidation proceedings from arrangement proceedings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)