SACRAMENTO, Calif. Oct 1 The judge overseeing
Stockton, California's municipal bankruptcy trial on Wednesday
said he will make a determination later on Wednesday about the
role of the state's huge retirement fund, Calpers, in the case.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Klein has wrestled
throughout the trial with the question of whether to confirm the
cash-strapped city's restructuring plan without imposing payment
reductions to Calpers, the California Public Employees'
Retirement System, as well as other creditors slated to take a
haircut.
Klein adjourned the proceedings for lunch, saying when he
reconvenes he would "make a determination about Calpers and how
it fits, then focus on the nitty gritty confirmation questions."
(Reporting by Robin Respaut; Writing By Dan Burns; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)