By Curtis Skinner
SAN FRANCISCO, July 7 A contentious
physician-assisted suicide bill that would allow some terminally
ill patients in California to legally obtain medication to end
their lives has stalled, state lawmakers said on Tuesday, amid
staunch opposition from religious leaders.
Democratic state Senator Bill Monning, who co-authored the
bill, said it was not presented to the state Assembly Health
Committee on Tuesday as scheduled after passing the Senate last
month.
"We are continuing to work with the Committee members to
ensure that when the bill is presented, they are comfortable
with the measure," Monning said in a statement, adding that they
would continue to push for the bill.
The bill faced strong opposition from the Roman Catholic
Church as well as some advocates for the elderly and the
disabled, who said it could lead vulnerable people to end their
lives prematurely.
Democratic Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez, who is on the
health committee, said his opposition stemmed from his
background in healthcare.
"To me it's not what healthcare is about," he said. "For me
to go back on everything I've done and give that option, so to
speak, is something I'm not comfortable with."
Based on a physician-assisted suicide statute approved by
Oregon voters in 1994, the bill would offer a competent and
terminally ill adult the right to request medication to aid in
death in the most populous U.S. state.
It would require a determination from two doctors that a
patient had six months or less to live, two separate requests
presented by the patient to an attending physician and testimony
from two witnesses about the patient's wish to die.
Participation by doctors and pharmacists would be voluntary,
and the bill would make it a felony to pressure people into
ending their lives or forging a request.
The right-to-die movement gained momentum last year when
Brittany Maynard, 29, moved from California to Oregon to end her
life after she was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.
Maynard became a high-profile advocate for assisted suicide
and was featured on the cover of People magazine before she
ended her life last November.
The California Medical Association in May dropped its
decades-long opposition to the idea.
Lawmakers in the public health committee of Colorado's House
of Representatives voted down a similar assisted suicide bill
there in February, after 10 hours of emotional testimony and
debate.
Oregon, Montana, Washington state and Vermont allow some
form of assisted suicide.
