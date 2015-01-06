By Michael Fleeman
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 6 Los Angeles police on Tuesday
ordered Tasers that, when used, automatically activate cameras
on officers' uniforms, which will create visual records of
incidents at a time of mounting concern about excessive force by
U.S. law enforcement officers.
The 3,000 new digital Taser X26P weapons record the date,
time and duration of firing, and whether Taser wires actually
strike suspects and how long the thousands of volts of
electricity pulse through them.
"This technology gives a much better picture of what happens
in the field," said Steve Tuttle, spokesman for the Scottsdale,
Arizona-based Taser International Inc.
At a time of nationwide protests over officer killings of
unarmed black men, supporters of the new technology say cameras
can help resolve officer misconduct cases when there is
conflicting evidence.
People across the country have been protesting the killings
of unarmed black men by U.S. police. In Missouri last year, a
grand jury decided not to indict police officer Darren Wilson,
after witnesses gave varied accounts of an incident in which he
fatally shot unarmed black teen Michael Brown in Ferguson. In
New York City, a grand jury declined to indict a white officer
in the death of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who was placed
in a chokehold.
In Los Angeles, questions linger over the circumstances of
the August death of Ezell Ford, an unarmed black man who was
shot three times by two police officers during a scuffle. An
autopsy showed that one bullet hit Ford in the back.
The weapons ordered by the Los Angeles Police Department
(LAPD) will be linked via Bluetooth Technology to Taser
International's body cameras, turning on the camera the second
the Taser's safety switch is thrown.
In December, L.A. officials announced a plan to equip 7,000
street cops with Taser's body cameras. With nearly 10,000
officers, the LAPD is the third-largest municipal U.S. police
department, after New York City and Chicago.
"The Los Angeles Police Department is committed to
implementing safety measures to reduce the risk of injuries to
both our officers and the members of our community, while
improving trust within our communities," Police Chief Charlie
Beck said in a statement. "In addition to these new Taser
deployments, we plan to issue a body-worn camera and a Taser
device to every officer. It is our goal to make these important
tools available to every front line officer over the next few
years."
