By Sharon Bernstein
| SACRAMENTO
SACRAMENTO Oct 8 California Governor Jerry
Brown on Tuesday signed more than a dozen bills aimed at easing
access to water in the state, where drought is common and
tension is high over the competing needs of residents,
agriculture and the environment.
The new laws attempt to address some of the most immediate
concerns, including the difficulty faced by small communities
when local groundwater becomes polluted or is over-pumped. The
measures also address growing interest in California in finding
ways to safely recycle wastewater so that it can be used again
for drinking and cooking.
"California needs more high quality water, and recycling is
key to getting there," Brown, a Democrat, said in his signing
message. To speed the effort, Brown also proposed consolidating
the responsibility for all water-quality programs under a single
agency, the state Water Resources Board.
Water has long been a sore point in California, where the
precious resource has been diverted from mountain lakes and
streams to irrigate farms and slake the thirst of metropolitan
areas around Los Angeles and San Francisco.
Among the most difficult problems to emerge in recent years
has been the pollution of groundwater in communities throughout
the state, either because it has been over-pumped or because
chemicals used in agriculture or other businesses have leached
into the water table.
Assemblyman Luis Alejo, a Democrat who sponsored three of
the bills, said such pollution is common in the agricultural
communities that he represents in Monterey County. One of the
measures signed by Brown would authorize grants for poor
communities that need funds to clean up their drinking water or
find emergency replacements.
"There is a small community of less than 500 people where
their entire water system was recently put under a court order
that they can no longer drink it because of high levels of
nitrates," Alejo said.
Among the problems in the county from drinking water with
high levels of nitrates has been "blue baby syndrome," in which
infants lose oxygen from their blood, Alejo said. Some families
have mistakenly believed that boiling the water would help, he
said, only to find that evaporation actually increased the
levels of nitrates in the liquid.
